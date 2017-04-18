Join Honorary Chair, Alpana Singh on May 11 for an evening of cocktails, appetizers, entertainment and more in support of Opening Doors for women experiencing homelessness in Chicago. We will also be honoring WGN TV Reporter, Gaynor Hall Patterson with the Opening Doors Award. Tickets and more information here.
Join us as we celebrate the 7th Anniversary of the Affordable Care Act! Before the ACA, only 41% of Deborah’s Place residents had healthcare coverage. Today, 95% of our residents are covered. This coverage has had a huge impact on improving their lives. Learn more about the proposed changes here
Read about Deborah's journey from living under the viaduct to her own apartment through the Deborah's Place Community Based Services in the Spring 2017 Home Page newsletter
Compassionate, Experienced and Effective
Deborah’s Place is Chicago’s largest provider of supportive housing for single women experiencing homelessness. We open doors to housing, healing, and hope.